Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

