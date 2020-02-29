Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 938.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,606 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

