Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.