Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 528,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

D opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

