Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,376.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,453,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,371 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 83,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

