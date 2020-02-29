Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 1,507 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

