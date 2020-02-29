Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 25,377 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5,106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average of $300.25. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

