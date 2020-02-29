Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 9,081 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

