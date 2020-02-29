Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

