Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

