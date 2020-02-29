Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

