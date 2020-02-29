Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

