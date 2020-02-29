Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.