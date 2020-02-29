Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 100.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 113.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.