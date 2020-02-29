Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $40.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $94.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

