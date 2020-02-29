Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

