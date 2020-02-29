Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 19,857 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.