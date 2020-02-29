Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 3,651 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,501,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,144,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

