Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 6,932 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 69,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

