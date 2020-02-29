Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

