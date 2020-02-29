Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $74.82 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.