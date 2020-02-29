Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $194.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

