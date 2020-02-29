Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

