Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 286.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 579.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

