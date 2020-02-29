BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMCH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $24.53 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.