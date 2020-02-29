BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Update

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

