BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $138,540.00 and $1,577.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

