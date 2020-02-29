Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,882.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $417,882.00 and approximately $392,312.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00482838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.06524692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

