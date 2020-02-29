Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 46,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.67 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

