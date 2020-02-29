BOMB Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $592,344.00 and $58,469.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,190 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

