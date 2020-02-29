Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.