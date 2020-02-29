Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $26.75.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
