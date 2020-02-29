BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0003 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $220.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,986,647,404 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

