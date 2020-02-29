Boolberry (BBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,527.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Boolberry has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $17,527.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00784191 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

