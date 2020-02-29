BoostCoin Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $11,241.00 and $3.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

