Bottos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $406,726.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $406,726.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00485901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.06505204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030387 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005655 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

