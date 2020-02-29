BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0014

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $107,516.00 and $26,959.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

