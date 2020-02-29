Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of BOX worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.40. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

