BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 914,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 663,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

