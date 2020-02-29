BQT (BQTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $139,418.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $139,418.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,463,715 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

