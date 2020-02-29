Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BRC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,023. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,016 shares of company stock worth $1,897,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 208,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

