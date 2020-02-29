Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

NYSE MNRL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,703. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $809.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

