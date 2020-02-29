Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,870 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.40% of Brighthouse Financial worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

BHF stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

