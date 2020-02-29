Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

