Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,992 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

