British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,810 ($50.12).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

BATS traded down GBX 100 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,062.50 ($40.29). 8,592,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,386.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,071.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

