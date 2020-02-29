Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,042.78 ($13.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on BVIC. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

BVIC stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 852.50 ($11.21). 1,474,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 907.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 931.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Also, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders acquired 44 shares of company stock worth $39,894 in the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

