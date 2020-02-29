Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 255,461 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,134. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.