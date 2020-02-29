Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Digi International posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Sidoti raised shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. First Analysis lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

DGII stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 531,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,369. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $387.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digi International by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 28,585.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

