Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report sales of $132.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $133.05 million. Inphi reported sales of $82.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $565.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.97 million, with estimates ranging from $672.40 million to $693.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inphi by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inphi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inphi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

IPHI opened at $74.66 on Friday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

