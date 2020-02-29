Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $5,787,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

